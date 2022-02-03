live

COVID-19 Live Updates: India's Covid Positivity Rate Drops Below 10%, 1.61 Lakh New Cases

The daily positivity rate has dropped to 9.26 per cent from 11.6 per cent, while the weekly positive rate is 14.15%. India's total tally now stands at 4,16,30,885. Follow TheHealthSite.com to stay updated with all the latest news on COVID-19.

As the country battles the third wave of COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that India has recorded 1.61 lakh news Covid cases in the last 24 hours, 3% lower than yesterday. The daily positivity rate has dropped to 9.26 per cent from 11.6 per cent, while the weekly positive rate is 14.15%. India's total tally now stands at 4,16,30,885.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 27 fatalities and 3,028 cases in a day, while the positivity rate declined to 4.73 per cent. It was after a month that the positivity rate came down below five per cent. In view of declining Covid-19 cases in Delhi, a decision on easing restrictions to contain the virus spread is likely to be taken during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday.

Maharashtra too registered a drop in the daily numbers. According to the statistics, the state recorded 14,372 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 15,410 the previous day. Follow TheHealthSite.com to stay updated with all the latest news on COVID-19.

