live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Omicron Can Infect Fully Vaccinated, Experts Warn As India Report First Cases of New Variant

Omicron Can Infect Fully Vaccinated, Experts Warn As India Report First Cases of New Variant

Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

After fighting the ferocious second wave of COID-19, the threat of another wave is looming large in India, as the country on Thursday reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 from Karnataka--in a South African national and a Bengaluru doctor with no travel history and both men fully vaccinated. How concerning is the situation? How can we stay safe? questions are mounting as the experts have stated that the newly detected variant of COVID-19, Omicron is the most mutated version of the virus and has the ability to infect those who are vaccinated against the infection. However, WHO Chief has stated that even though a person may get infected with the new variant, the severity of the infections still remains low in these individuals.

Currently, India is on a high alert amid the detection of the two cases associated with the new variant of concern. The government has ramped up the vaccination process and has also made strict screening compulsory for all international travellers. Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES