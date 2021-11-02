live

COVID-19 Live Updates: End of COVID Pandemic? Delhi Schools Reopen For All Grades After 19-Months Long Break

The life after the pandemic is here, after a long wait of more than 19 months, schools in the national capital are finally open now for physical classes. Follow this space for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

The long break is over now. After being shut for more than 19 months, schools in Delhi finally re-opened on Monday. Teachers at many Delhi government schools said even though the attendance was low on the first day of reopening, they expect more students to attend the physical classes after Diwali The school authorities also said that they are taking all the necessary precautions to bring students back to classrooms just like earlier but this time keeping Covid-19 protocols in practice. However, some of the private schools have chosen to defer the reopening post-Diwali.

Speaking to the media about the low attendance count, one of the teachers from a government-run school in the national capital said, "On the first day, only 10 students attended the classes. Like in some classes, we had teachers attending to only one student while the rest of them still preferred to go with online classes." She said since it's the Diwali season, many students are in villages at their native places and are expected to join offline classes after the festival gets over. Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES