Will The COVID-19 Pandemic End In 2022? Positivity Rate Past 1% After Two Months In India

Amid the fears of a fourth wave of COVID-19 in India, the country has registered 3,157 news infections and 26 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Two years after the official start of the COVID-19 pandemic, India was finally seeing a steady dip in daily cases earlier last year, however, the situation didn't take much time to deteriorate. By the end of March, several states which had uplifted the strict COVIDsafety protocols, reported a surge in cases. Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and some other cities reported a rise in cases, triggering the fears of a fourth wave in India. But when will it all END? According to the experts, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and this is only because of the mutations that are occurring in the spike protein of the virus.

Amid the fears of a fourth wave of COVID-19 in India, the country has registered 3,157 news infections and 26 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The rise reported on Monday pushed the country's overall Covid tally to 4,30,82,345 cases and 5,23,869 deaths. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country's COVID positivity rate went past one per cent again after over two months. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

