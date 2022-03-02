live

COVID-19 Live Updates: India Reports More Than 7500 Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, Sees Marginal Drop In Overall Count

India has been witnessing a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, the country reported nearly 7 thousand cases with the daily positivity rate at 0.77 per cent.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry reported today that India had 7,554 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hour. The active caseload in the country has further declined to 85,680.

After 60 days, the total number of active cases had dropped below 100,000. With 223 deaths in a span of 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 5,14,023 people.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has reached 438.3 million, with over 5.96 million deaths and over 10.54 billion vaccines as per the data from Johns Hopkins University

The University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) released its latest update on Wednesday morning, revealing that the current global caseload and death toll were 438,372,893 and 5,964,355, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered had increased to 10,546,967,667.

According to the CSSE, the United States continues to be the worst-affected country, with 79,088,507 cases and 952,629 deaths. India is the second-worst-affected country, with 42,931,045 infections and 514,023 deaths, followed by Brazil (28,818,850 infections and 649,922 deaths).

