COVID-19 Live Updates: J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise Against Delta Variant

First detected in October 2020, the Delta variant has several spike mutations that increase its transmissibility and its resistance to neutralizing antibodies and possibly even vaccines.





In a major development in the fight against novel coronavirus and its highly transmissible strain Delta, Johnson & Johnson has stated that their vaccine shot has shown strong promise against the deadly variant. According to the reports, one single shot of the vaccine is capable of proving strong protection against the infection more broadly. Data showed that the durability of immune response for recipients of its vaccine lasted at least eight months, the healthcare company said, adding that its vaccine was 85% effective and could also help prevent hospitalization and death.

The World Health Organization on Thursday said that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is now present in nearly 100 countries as per conservative estimates, and warned that in the coming months the highly transmissible strain will become the dominant variant of the coronavirus globally. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus here.

