COVID-19 Live Updates: Omicron Daily Count Drops In India On New Year’s; World Still Witnessing Highest Ever Surge

We start 2022 on a good note as India witnessed a slight drop in the number of COVID cases post New Year's celebrations. However, that doesn't mean that you should let your guard down. Get all the latest COVID-19 updates right here!

With the new year hitting the world with the sad news of Omicron surging around the world, India recorded a fever number of COVID cases on New Year's Day. The country recorded 161 new Omicron infections, continuing a trend that began on Friday after two consecutive days of largest single-day rises on December 19 and December 30. Cases of the novel coronavirus variety were found in 23 states and union territories, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1540. Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 460 cases so far, followed by Delhi at 351 total cases, 136 in Gujarat and 121 in Rajasthan.

However, the threat of a possible ferocious still lingers. While the cases dropped on New Year's in India, the rest of the world continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases. The US faces an exclusive growth in coronavirus cases. According to reports, the US is averaging nearly 400,000 cases of COVID-19 a day, which is a 200 per cent increase over the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, England broke the record of highest day surge in COVID-19 cases it had set on Friday with 162,572 new infections On Saturday evening. Another 141,262 Covid cases have been registered in Italy. The virus has infected over 1 million people in the country. On Saturday, France reported over 200,000 cases for the fourth day in a row, with 219,126 infections confirmed as a result of the Omicron variant's spread.

