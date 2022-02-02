live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Over 90 Million Cases Reported In 10 Weeks, WHO Warns Nations To Ease COVID Curbs

Even as the cases of COVID-19 are dropping from some parts of the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called on countries that are starting to lift Covid-19 measures to do so in a steady and slow way. Addressing a press meet, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged the countries to chart their own path and not to follow blindly others in relaxing the COVID-19 measures.

"Since the Omicron variant was first identified just 10 weeks ago, almost 90 million cases have been reported to the WHO, more than were reported in the whole of 2020. We are now starting to see a very worrying increase in deaths in most regions of the world," the WHO chief said. This comes at a time when countries like the US and India are lifting restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the COVID virus.

The WHO chief reiterated his concern over the narrative taking hold in some countries that "because of vaccines, and because of Omicron's high transmissibility and lower severity, preventing transmission is no longer possible and no longer necessary." "More transmission means more deaths. We are not calling for any country to return to the so-called lockdown. But we are calling on all countries to protect their people using every tool in the toolkit, not vaccines alone," he said. "It's premature for any country either to surrender or to declare victory."

Meanwhile, the worst-hit state Delhi witnessed a major drop in the daily numbers. The national capital on Tuesday reported 2,683 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.09 per cent, while 27 more people succumbed to the viral disease. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

