Is Third Wave Coming? India Logs 477 Fresh Deaths In 24 Hrs, Vaccinated People Test Positive

Amid rising concerns over a possible third wave of COVID-19 in India due to the newly detected variant Omicron, the country logged 9,765 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours. According to the latest report, the country added 477 fresh COVID deaths. In a statement, the Union Health Ministry stated that India's active caseload presently stands at 99,763. It constitutes 0.29 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

This comes at a time when India is getting ready to fight the new variant of concern - Omicron. The new variant named omicron (B.1.1.529) was reported by researchers in South Africa on November 24, 2021, and designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO) two days later. Experts say that this variant is the most mutated version of the deadly coronavirus and has the ability to evade the vaccine barrier. Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

