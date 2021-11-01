live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Signs of Third Wave? US, UK, Russia, New Zealand Witness Massive Surge In Delta Variant Cases

A subvariant of the Delta COVID-19 variant which is also known as Delta Plus or AY.4.2 has been detected in dozens of countries. Is this a warning sign of an impending Third Wave In India?

Amid dropping cases of new COVID-19 infections from across the states, India's pandemic situation now seems to be under control. But are we really safe now? Even as the COVID-19 situation in India seems better, experts have warned that the threat of third-wave hitting the country soon looms large as cases of the new Delta variant cases are increasing globally at a very fast pace.

A subvariant of the Delta COVID-19 variant which is also known as Delta Plus or AY.4.2 has also been confirmed in 99 per cent of samples sent for genome sequencing in the month of October in India. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), the global number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 is now increasing for the first time in two months. Last week, in a media briefing on COVID-19, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the surge in the number of cases is another reminder that the 'COVID-19 pandemic is far from over'. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

