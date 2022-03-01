live

COVID Live Updates: No Covid Death In Delhi, 46% Drop In Daily Covid Cases

Meanwhile, IIT-K researchers have predicted that India may witness the fourth Covid wave in mid-June, and the surge is likely to continue for about four months.

For the first time after two months (precisely after December 31), Delhi on Monday reported zero Covid death, as per the Health Department bulletin. The city also reported a significant decline of 46 per cent in daily Covid cases, at 258. With these fresh Covid infections, Delhi's total caseload has gone up to 18,59,892, while the death toll remains at 26,122.

The city's infection rate has also come down to 0.71 per cent, while the death rate stands at 1.40 per cent. The Covid recovery rate in the city is reported at 98.49 per cent, with current active cases standing at 1,845, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) have predicted that India may witness the fourth Covid wave in mid-June, and the surge is likely to continue for about four months. According to the researchers' calculation, the fourth wave will start from June 22, 2022, reaching its peak on August 23, 2022, and end on October 24, 2022.

The study published as a pre-print in MedRxiv, however, noted that the severity of the wave will depend on the emergence of new variants, vaccination status and administration of booster doses. The study is yet to be peer-reviewed.

LIVE UPDATES