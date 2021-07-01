The highly transmissible and infectious Delta variant of novel coronavirus which was first detected in India has now spread to more than 100 countries. The newly found Delta variant (B.1.617.2) was the major Covid-19 strain behind the ferocious second wave in India which wreaked havoc. The variant has now mutated into the variants AY.1 AY.2 and Delta plus. According to the experts these variants are capable of evading the immunity response of the vaccines. In the meantime India is also witnessing a rise in the daily count of cases. According to the Union Health Ministry data India's total tally of