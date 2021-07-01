The highly transmissible and infectious Delta variant of novel coronavirus, which was first detected in India, has now spread to more than 100 countries. The newly found Delta variant (B.1.617.2) was the major Covid-19 strain behind the ferocious second wave in India which wreaked havoc. The variant has now mutated into the variants AY.1, AY.2, and Delta plus. According to the experts, these variants are capable of evading the immunity response of the vaccines. In the meantime, India is also witnessing a rise in the daily count of cases. According to the Union Health Ministry data, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 3,03,62,848 with 45,951 new infections being reported in a day. the US’ National Institute of Health has said that India’s Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus. With the fresh cases, Delhi’s COVID-19 case count increased to 14,34,188 on Wednesday. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 24,977.

