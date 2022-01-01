live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Omicron-Covid Wave Begins In Maharashtra, New Cases Double Within 48 Hours

Health officials are estimating that active Covid cases in Maharashtra will rise to 2 lakh by the third week of January. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

Micro-containment zones would be imposed in 17 places in Kolkata where the spread of Covid-19 is high. The decision was taken by the West Bengal government and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation keeping in view of the rapid increase of Covid cases in the city.

The number of daily Covid-19 infections in the city more than doubled on Thursday, reporting 1,090 cases. On Wednesday, the city had reported 540 new cases, as per the state Health Department. In total, the state reported 2,128 new infections. This is the first time after nearly six months that the daily cases crossed 2,000-mark. A day before (on Wednesday), the state had reported 1,089 infections.

Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim said that 80 per cent of the people who are getting infected are asymptomatic. Among patients who shows symptoms, 3 per cent have to be hospitalised, he stated.

