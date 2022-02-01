live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Delhi, Maharashtra To West Bengal, India Reports Major Drop In COVID-19 Cases

India is currently in the grip of the third wave of the deadly coronavirus, however, many states have reported a major drop in the daily infection numbers, including Delhi, Maharashtra, and West Bengal.

Even as the country battles the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, many states have reported a major drop in the daily infection numbers, including Delhi, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. According to the latest reports, the national capital registered a considerable decline in its daily Covid cases, at 2,779, while there were another 38 deaths. The positivity rate has also reduced to 6.20 per cent with active cases declining to 18,729.

On the other hand, West Bengal's new Covid-19 cases on Monday too dropped to 1,910 from 3,427 the previous day, while the overall infection tally climbed to 19,95,516. According to the reports, the number of active cases decreased by 5,853 in a day to be 25,709. Altogether 7,727 Covid patients recovered from the disease during the day, pushing the total number of cured people to 19,49,188. The discharge rate now is 97.68 per cent.

The worst-hit state Maharashtra too reported a drop in the infection numbers. According to the latest reports, the state reported 15,140 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 7,304 less than the day before, and 39 fatalities, including 26 in the Mumbai region. Stay with TheHealthsite.com for all the latest updates.

