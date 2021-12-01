live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Third Wave of COVID-19 Due To Omicron? How Delhi Government Is Preparing

Amid concerns over the newly detected Omicron variant of coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the state is fully prepared to tackle any third wave of COVID-19. Speaking to the media, Kejriwal announced that the state now has 30,000 oxygen beds and has also ramped up oxygen production and storage facilities. "We have now arranged 30,000 oxygen beds already, out of which around 10,000 are ICU beds. Additionally, 6,800 ICU beds are currently under construction, and will be ready by February next year which will bring the capacity of ICU beds to around 17,000 soon," he told an online media briefing.

Oxygen scarcity during the second wave of COVID-19 which swept the country earlier this year led to the deaths of many people, recalling the horror, Kejriwal said the supply and shortage of life-saving gas was a major issue then which his government has tried to address. He further added, that the state is also ready to deal with the storage and distribution problem of oxygen, "The government has constructed extra storage facilities of 442 MT," Kejriwal said. Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

