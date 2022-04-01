live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Are We Back To Pre-Pandemic Days? Delhi Schools Reopen Fully, Maharashtra Removes All COVID Curbs

COVID-19 Live Updates: Are We Back To Pre-Pandemic Days? Delhi Schools Reopen Fully, Maharashtra Removes All COVID Curbs

India added 1,225 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Follow this space for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

With a steady drop in daily COVID infection cases, India is all set to do away with all the existing COVID curbs, which were in place for more than a year now. In a recent development, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced that the city will no more have a mask mandate in place starting today. The DDMA in a meeting, chaired by Delhi Lt Anil Baijal said that no one will be changed any fines for not wearing face masks in public places in view of a dip in coronavirus cases in the national capital. However, they added that people who are at-risk or suffering from any co-morbidities will still have to wear a protective face mask in order to stay safe from catching the deadly virus infection. Currently, there is a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places in Delhi.

A similar decision was also taken by the Maharashtra government. In a press meet on Thursday, the state government announced that all Covid-related curbs, including the wearing of masks, would be lifted from April 2. The withdrawal of the COVID-19 curbs came almost two years after the pandemic struck in March 2020. It is expected that some other states may follow suit in the coming days. Both Delhi and Maharashtra are the worst-hit states which were affected the most during the first and the second wave of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, with 1,225 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's Covid tally rose to 4,30,24,440, while the active cases dipped to 14,307, the Union health ministry said. Follow this space for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES