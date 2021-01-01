After almost a year of combatting the microscopic villain coronavirus there seems to be some hope in the form of vaccines. Britain recently became the first country to give emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. With the UK giving the green light to the Oxford vaccine India is also expected to follow suit soon as a meeting of the decision-making body began on Friday. It gives us new hope as we welcome the New Year. The authorisation in the UK recommended two doses administered with an interval of between four and 12