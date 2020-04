The COVID -19 infection, which has wreaked havoc across the world, is commonly believed to have originated in China’s Wuhan city in late 2019. Many are of the opinion that the virus originated from an animal at the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan. But scientists are still not clear about several aspects of the COVID-19 origin story, including which species passed it to a human. They are trying hard to identify the host because knowing how a pandemic began is a key to stopping it and the next possible one.

Some theories say it is highly likely that the COVID-19 virus came from bats and first passed through an intermediary animal before infecting humans. This was the mode of transmission for another coronavirus – which led to the 2002 SARs outbreak. The SARs coronavirus is believed to have originated from horseshoe bats to cat-like civets before infecting humans.

In case of COVID-19, pangolin is implicated as an intermediary host between bats and humans. Pangolin is the most illegally traded mammal prized for their meat and claimed medicinal properties, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. However, a study report in Nature mentioned that pangolins were not listed on the inventory of items being sold in Wuhan. The report also noted that this omission may be deliberate as it’s illegal to sell them. But there are also studies that have ruled out pangolins as an intermediary host of COVID-19.

Coronavirus found in Indian bats

Indian scientists have also detected the presence of a potentially pathogenic coronavirus in some bat species found in the country. A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has for the first time found the presence of a different kind of coronavirus, bat coronavirus (BtCoV), in two bat species from Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

However, the study noted that there is no evidence to suggest that the bat coronaviruses can cause disease in humans. The bat coronavirus was detected from the Rousettus and Pteropus species from the four states. This type of coronavirus is not related to the SARS-CoV2 which is causing the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The Pteropus bat species were earlier found positive for Nipah virus in 2018 and 2019 in Kerala.

Bats are considered to be the natural reservoir for many viruses, of which some are potential human pathogens. The study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research stresses the need for enhancing screening for novel viruses in bats to identify those with epidemic potential.

“There is a need of proactive surveillance of zoonotic infections in bats. Detection and identifications of such aetiological agents will provide leads for the development of diagnostic along with preparedness and readiness to deal with such emergent viruses thereby quickly containing them,” the study noted.

Deadly viral outbreaks that originated from animals

SARS-CoV, which first emerged in the Guangdong province of southern China in November 2002, spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800 people. Following detailed investigations, researchers found that SARS-CoV transmitted from civet cats to humans. They assumed that civet cats got infected from bats.

MERS-CoV is another viral respiratory infection, which was first identified in 2012 in Saudi Arabia. Around 27 countries reported cases of MERS, with most cases in the Arabian Peninsula. About 36% of those who are diagnosed with the disease die from it. It is believed to be transmitted from camels to humans, but it is still unclear how.

Swine flu, also known as H1N1 flu, was responsible for a global flu outbreak in 2009 to 2010. It is a respiratory disease that results from an influenza A virus. It can affect both pigs and humans.

(With inputs from IANS)

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus