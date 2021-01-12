The first batch of the Covishield vaccine which left from Serum Institute of India for Pune airport earlier on Tuesday morning has arrived at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport. This is a decisive phase in India's fight against Covid-19 four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive launch. The trucks came out of the SII premises under a massive security cordon led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil and a few staffers of the SII who cheered and applauded as the consignment left the heavily guarded premises. Ready get set go! Stand by India! The vaccine to kill