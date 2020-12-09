Wearing masks helps prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus by blocking contagious respiratory droplets that an infected person expels when coughing, talking, and sneezing. A face mask can also provide protection to the wearer by preventing from inhaling contagious droplets. You might have seen people wearing more than one mask at a time and wondered if that would provide better protection. Even US president Joe Biden was spotted wearing two masks a few times during the presidential campaign. Also Read - Oxford-AstraZeneca becomes the first to publish final-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial data

Is wearing two masks at a time better than one? It depends on what type of masks you are using, say experts.

If you're wearing an N95 or an actual surgical mask (not the look-alike masks you can buy from the medical store), then adding another layer over it won't be of much help. These types of masks are specifically designed using tightly woven materials to prevent viral particles from penetrating. This means they are quite effective on their own and adding extra layer on top of them won't necessarily add more protection.

But if you’re using a basic cotton mask, two may be better than one as it will create a more effective barrier for outgoing and incoming particles. Some researchers have also shown that a two-layer cloth face mask works better than a single-layer mask. In fact, WHO recommends using cloth masks made of three layers of fabric – cotton, polypropylene and polyester or polyester blend.

The US CDC recommends wearing masks that contain at least two layers of washable fabric. However, both the agencies didn’t mention anything about wearing more than one mask at a time.

But you can still consider doubling up on masks, especially if you’re in a higher-risk situation, like taking care of someone who’s sick with COVID-19. But you shouldn’t be struggling to breathe in the air you need. If you find double-masking uncomfortable and makes you to pull the masks down frequently, just stick with one layer. One mask can also give you enough protection against the virus as long as you wear it correctly.

Remember, mask is effective only if you wear it properly

Wearing one or more masks doesn’t guarantee 100 per cent protection against the COVID-19 infection. There are many ways you can get exposed to the deadly virus. So, besides covering your mouth and nose, you also need to take other public health precautions like cleaning your hands frequently with soap and water or using a hand sanitizer, maintaining physical distancing, etc.

Also, masks are effective only if worn properly, i.e. if it fits well and hugs your face without gaps, covering both your nose and mouth. You’re not safe if you wear a face mask halfway (covering only their mouth and leaving their nose exposed) because the nose is highly vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. A research recently published in the journal Nature Neuroscience also indicated that the novel coronavirus may enter the brain of people through the nose.

Hope you’re also washing your cloth masks with hot water after every use. Both cloth masks and surgical masks should be considered ‘contaminated’ after use, noted Professor Raina MacIntyre from the University of New South Wales in a study published in the journal BMJ Open.

Surgical masks are disposed of after use, but cloth masks are re-used for multiple days in a row. This increases the risk of contamination, Maclntyre said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also recommends machine washing masks with hot water at 60 degrees Celsius and laundry detergent.