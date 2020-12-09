Wearing masks helps prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus by blocking contagious respiratory droplets that an infected person expels when coughing talking and sneezing. A face mask can also provide protection to the wearer by preventing from inhaling contagious droplets. You might have seen people wearing more than one mask at a time and wondered if that would provide better protection. Even US president Joe Biden was spotted wearing two masks a few times during the presidential campaign. Is wearing two masks at a time better than one? It depends on what type of masks you are using say experts.