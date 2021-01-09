The cases of a deadly fungus, candida Auris have started to appear in people being treated for COVID-19. Here is what you need to know.

The cases of a deadly fungus, candida Auris have started to appear across hospitals in the US after being highlighted by a Florida hospital. According to reports, dozens of people being treated for coronavirus at a Florida hospital last summer became additionally infected with a mysterious, deadly Candida Auris. The multidrug-resistant yeast was first identified in Japan in 2009 and has been a top priority for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in recent years because of its increasing global spread. Also Read - COVID-19 VS Bird Flu: Which one is more deadly in its course?

The Fungus Outbreak Started In July

According to media reports, the recent outbreak began in July when a hospital, which a report did not name notify the Florida Department of Health of an initial four cases of fungus among patients being treated for the coronavirus.

The hospital identified 35 more patients as being C. Auris-positive after additional screening in its COVID-19 unit was carried out. The data found was available for only 20 out of the 35 patients. 8 patients out of these 20 people died, but whether the fungus was the main reason was not clear. Also Read - A new test can now detect COVID-19 antibodies in seconds: Quantify patient response to vaccines

Understanding Candida Auris

The word “Auris” comes from Latin, which means “ear.” Despite its name, Candida Auris can affect different regions of the body and cause invasive infections. Also Read - Single-dose nanoparticle vaccine for COVID-19: What is it and how effective is it against the virus?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Candida Auris is a yeast that causes severe illness in hospitalized patients. It can enter the bloodstream and affect different parts of the body, causing serious illnesses. C. Auris is usually caught inside a healthcare setting, especially when people have feeding or breathing tubes, or catheters placed in large veins.

It causes bloodstream infections, wound infections, and ear infections. It has also been found in urine and respiratory samples, but it’s not clear if the fungus infects the lung or bladder.

Can The Infection Be Treated?

CDC says “most C. Auris can be treated with the use of antifungal drugs called echinocandins.” But some C. Auris infections have been resistant to antifungal medications, making it difficult for doctors to treat them. However, healthcare providers experienced in treating patients with fungal infections can give a better perspective.

Is C. Auris deadly?

According to experts, invasive infections with any Candida species can be fatal. Based on limited information, CDC says that 30-60 per cent of people with C. Auris infections have died. People suffering from comorbidities are at a higher risk of death.

Some Precautionary Measures As Recommended By CDC

Based on the report by the Florida Department of Health and CDC, here are some recommended practices.

Mobile computers and medical equipment should always be disinfected between uses in the COVID-19 ward

Hospital staff might wear multiple layers of personal protective equipment (PPE) due to the coronavirus, but it can heighten the risk of microbe transmission

PPE re-use should be avoided

Enhanced cleaning, disinfection and improved practices around PPE use are effective ways to mitigate the risk

“Outbreaks such as that described in this report highlight the importance of adhering to recommended infection control and PPE practices and continuing surveillance for novel pathogens like CAurisis,” said the CDC report.