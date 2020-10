Research says that currency notes may also carry lots of micro-organisms that can cause diseases and infections, including tuberculosis, ulcers and dysentery © Shutterstock

Currency notes and mobile phones are something that we always carry with us. But these must-have items may also be potential sources of COVID-19 virus, as researchers say the novel coronavirus can survive on such surfaces for up to 28 days.

Researchers at Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia's national science agency, also found that SARS-CoV-2 survived longer at lower temperatures.

The research was undertaken at the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness (ACDP) in Geelong and the findings were published in Virology Journal.

COVID-19 virus can survive longer on non-porous surfaces

The longevity of SARS-CoV-2 was tested in the dark on different surfaces and at three temperatures. It was found that the virus survived longer on non-porous or smooth surfaces such as glass, stainless steel and plastic banknotes, compared to porous complex surfaces such as cotton. Below are the key findings of the study:

At 20 degrees Celsius (which is about room temperature), SARS-CoV-2 remained “extremely robust” on smooth surfaces — like glass (found on mobile phone screens), steel and plastic banknotes — surviving for 28 days.

At 30 degrees Celsius, the survival rate dropped to seven days.

At 40 degrees Celsius, the survival rate plunged to just 24 hours.

On porous surfaces such as cotton, the virus survived for up to 14 days at the lowest temperatures and less than 16 hours at the highest.

Previous studies have claimed that the COVID-19 virus could survive for up to four days on non-porous surfaces.

The researchers conducted similar experiments for Influenza A and found that it survived on surfaces for 17 days. This adds to the growing evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is more resilient than flu viruses.

Understanding how long the virus really remains viable on surfaces will help lessen its spread, said CSIRO Chief Executive Larry Marshall.

These findings underscore the need for good practices such as regular handwashing and cleaning surfaces, added Debbie Eagles, Deputy Director of ACDP and one of the study authors.

However, Professor Trevor Drew, Director of ACDP noted that “infectious people are far, far more infectious than surfaces.”

How to disinfect banknotes and mobiles phones

Use sanitizer sprays that contain at least 60-70 percent alcohol to disinfect your cash and coins. Make sure you sanitize the complete note and leave them out to dry completely before keeping them in your wallet. Or you can soak a cotton cloth in hand soap and gently clean the notes. Coins can also be cleaned with soap and water.

Disinfectant wipes are another convenient and effective way of sanitizing the currency notes. However, it is advisable to avoid using cash as far as possible during the pandemic and opt for cashless payment. When you receive cash and coins, fist put them in a disposable plastic bag, instead of sticking them directly into your wallet.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend using disinfectants that contain at least 70% alcohol to disinfect phones.

Alcohol-based disinfectant wipes may be a better alternative than sprays as the solution may pool on the phone and cause internal damage. Do not use household cleaners, makeup remover, wound cleaners, soap, and vinegar for disinfecting your cell phones. Always follow the phone manufacturer’s instructions and disinfection guides to reduce the risk of damaging the phone.

Apart from disinfecting banknotes, mobile phones and other frequently touched surfaces, it is important to keep your hands clean by washing with soap and water or rubbing with an alcohol-based sanitizer frequently.