Coronavirus Can Severely Damage The Right Side Of Your Heart, Experts Warn of Possible Symptoms

In the year 2019, the world witnessed one of the worst virus outbreaks - SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19. The virus affects the respiratory system leading to severe problems in the lungs. But, not just the lungs, the deadly COVID-19 virus can also affect the right side of the heart. Yes, you read that right. Coronavirus is a severe respiratory disease which targets the lungs, but the effects can also be felt in the heart, especially on the right side of it.

COVID-19 And Its Affect On Heart

In recent data, experts have revealed that one in eight people who were infected with COVID-19 was diagnosed with myocarditis or heart inflammation post-recovery. This particular condition can also be listed as one of the long-term effects of the COVID-19 virus that can persist for months among recovered patients.

Published in the journal Nature Medicine, the study suggests that it is the severity of the COVID-19 infection itself which is most closely correlated to the severity of a patient's long Covid symptoms, rather than pre-existing health problems, as speculated so far.

Some of the highlights from the study are -

Patients hospitalised with Covid were found to cause a number of long-term health problems. Besides heart inflammation, inflammation across the body and damage to the other organs such as the kidneys were also common. Exercise capacity and health related quality of life of the recovered COVID patients were markedly impaired initially.

Warning people against the widespread effects of the COVID-19 virus, Professor Colin Berry, Professor of Cardiology and Imaging at the university said, "Covid-19 is a multi-system disease, and our study shows that injury to the heart, lungs and kidneys can be seen after initial hospitalisation in scans and blood tests. These results bridge a vital knowledge gap between our current understanding of post-Covid-19 syndromes, such as Long Covid, and objective evidence of ongoing disease."

Symptoms Your Heart Is At Risk

Some of the symptoms that can say that you are infected by the COVID-19 and the virus has entered your body are -

Dizziness Chest discomfort Rapid heart-beat

(With inputs from agencies)