There have already been several research reports supporting the benefits of wearing masks in the healthcare setting and the community to reduce transmission of the COVID-19 virus. But a question on everyone’s minds is: Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine? Well, the answer is – No, you shouldn’t stop wearing a mask after getting a Covid vaccine. Wondering why? In this article, you will understand why it is important to keep your masks on even after you are vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. Also Read - Indian scientists find new drugs that can potentially treat coronavirus

THE PANDEMIC IS NOT OVER YET

But, as opposed to what many think, the arrival of a vaccine doesn’t really mean the end of the battle. Like experts point out, people would still have to follow safety precautions for the foreseeable future before we term COVID a thing of the past. Many, including those who have been vaccinated, will still need to wear a mask. Here’s why: Also Read - No alcohol for 2 months after coronavirus vaccine shot, experts tell why

WHY YOU MAY HAVE TO WEAR A MASK EVEN AFTER GETTING VACCINATED?

For a couple of reasons, masks and social distancing will still be recommended for some time after people are vaccinated. Also Read - COVID-19: What happens when a face shield wearer is exposed to an infected person's sneeze

To start, the first coronavirus vaccines require two shots; Pfizer‘s second dose comes three weeks after the first, and Moderna’s comes after four weeks. And the effect of vaccinations generally isn’t immediate.

People are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot. But full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot.

#YOU MAY INFECT SOMEONE WHO IS NOT BEING VACCINATED

It’s also not yet known whether the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines protect people from infection entirely, or just from symptoms. That means vaccinated people might still be able to get infected and pass the virus on, although it would likely be at a much lower rate. And, even once vaccine supplies start ramping up, getting hundreds of millions of shots into people’s arms is expected to take months.

#NOT EVERYONE WILL GET VACCINATED

Vaccination of billions of people isn’t an easy job. With growing vaccine hesitancy, it will become difficult to convince everyone to get a jab of an experimental vaccine, or educate them about the benefits, especially when strange side-effects are being discovered and there are some unpleasant effects doctors are trying to warn us about.

There are also the ones who cannot be vaccinated, due to their medical prognosis and ailments, which would mean that they still are vulnerable, and could transmit the virus to others.

#REINFECTION STILL REMAINS A BIG QUESTION

Reports of coronavirus re-infection cases have added more questions about the kind of immunity the COVID-19 vaccines can offer, and whether they will be able to prevent reinfection or simply reduce the symptoms of the disease for a specific time period.

#MASKS CAN STOP THE SPREAD

Studies have stated that the COVID-19 pandemic can be eradicated if at least 70 per cent of the public wear face masks consistently. According to the reproachers, face masks can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by reducing the spray of respiratory droplets as well as protect a mask wearer from catching the virus.

SO, DO NOT THROW AWAY YOUR MASKS UNTIL EVERYTHING IS OVER

Wearing those tight masks can be really uncomfortable, but it is the best way to prevent the spread of the disease. You need to understand that even if the vaccine is in the market, mass vaccination across the country will not happen overnight.

Therefore, it will be wise not to take off your mask too soon even after vaccination. Keep wearing it and make sure to maintain other pandemic rules and restrictions.

Before winding up this article, let’s have a quick look at the virus and its symptoms once again. This is just to remind you of the strength the virus holds and the things that you can do to prevent yourself from getting infected.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS INFECTION

COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, starts in your respiratory tract. That’s the airway between your mouth, nose, throat, and lungs. It’s the same place that the common cold attacks. But COVID-19 is more likely to get deeper into your respiratory tract, including into your lungs.

When your body spots the virus, your immune system counterattacks. One sign of that is a fever. You might have a cough, too. That’s your body’s usual response to something that’s in the airways that shouldn’t be.

THINGS TO DO OTHER THAN WEARING A MASK TO PREVENT THE VIRUS TRANSMISSION

The single best thing you can do to stop the virus is to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly – particularly before you eat, touch your face or any other body parts. Carry a hand sanitizer always.

The virus is most likely to enter your body from your own contaminated hands when you touch your nose, eyes, and mouth. So, it is extremely important to keep your hands clean. Also, make sure to maintain social distancing. Make sure to eat healthily and include vitamin-C rich fruits and vegetables in your diet. Maintaining all these together can help you fight off the deadly virus.

(With inputs from Agencies)