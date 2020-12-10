There have already been several research reports supporting the benefits of wearing masks in the healthcare setting and the community to reduce transmission of the COVID-19 virus. But a question on everyone’s minds is: Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine? Well the answer is - No you shouldn't stop wearing a mask after getting a Covid vaccine. Wondering why? In this article you will understand why it is important to keep your masks on even after you are vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. THE PANDEMIC IS NOT OVER YET But as opposed to what many