It is thought that SARS-CoV-2 the virus which causes Covid-19 primarily transmits and begins infection in the upper respiratory tract. For this reason health experts have been recommending the use of face masks to prevent contracting or spreading the virus. Now a team of US researchers has found evidence that Covid-19 virus can directly infect cells in the eye. The researchers from the Mount Sinai Hospital have detected viral particles in ocular fluid suggesting that the eye may be a vulnerable point of viral entry. The study results were published in the journal Cell Stem Cell. In the study the