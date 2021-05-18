It is thought that SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes Covid-19, primarily transmits and begins infection in the upper respiratory tract. For this reason, health experts have been recommending the use of face masks to prevent contracting or spreading the virus. Now, a team of US researchers has found evidence that Covid-19 virus can directly infect cells in the eye. The researchers from the Mount Sinai Hospital have detected viral particles in ocular fluid, suggesting that the eye may be a vulnerable point of viral entry. The study results were published in the journal Cell Stem Cell. Also Read - Lancet Study Reveals South Asians at Greater Risk of Covid Infection and Death: Here’s why

In the study, the US research team examined adult human eyes in an in vitro stem cell model. The donor cells were infected with SARS-CoV-2 and then compared to non-infected control cells from adult tissues. They found the presence of infection-associated proteins including ACE2 — the virus receptor — and TMPRSS2 — an enzyme which allows viral entry, in the cells exposed to the infection. In addition, the researchers found that exposure to the virus appear to supress IFN-beta — a protein that has antiviral and antibacterial properties. Ocular surface cells, particularly the limbus, were found to be more susceptible to the infection, while the central cornea was less vulnerable to the virus. Also Read - Cancer Patients May Test Positive For COVID-19 For Months, If Infected

The study results call for additional measures to protect the eyes and institution of new guidance for eye protection to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19. The researchers said that rubbing one’s eyes should be viewed as an entry point for infection, and hence the importance of washing hands frequently. The team also intends to use these models to test approaches to prevent ocular infections. Also Read - Many Post-COVID Patients Struggling With Hair Loss Problems: Reason Explained

Wearing masks not enough to prevent spread of COVID-19

Wearing masks can help prevent the spread of coronavirus from the person wearing the mask to others. But masks alone are not enough to protect against COVID-19. It should be combined with physical distancing, hand hygiene as well as eye protection.

Dr Anthony Fauci also advocates wearing eyewear such as goggles or face shields, beyond covering the nose and mouth, for better protection from the virus that causes COVID-19.

Though the US CDC does not recommend face shields or goggles as a substitute for masks, it notes that goggles or other eye protection may be used in addition to a mask. Face shields and goggles can protect the eyes of the person wearing them, it said.

Also, clean your hands often using soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

With inputs from agencies