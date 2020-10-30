A new study published in the journal Science has found that coronavirus antibodies may make you immune for at least 5 months. Read on to know more.

Despite the efforts of healthcare officials and the government to combat coronavirus, there seems no stopping in its surge. Fighting Covid-19 has become longer than anyone had ever expected. So, when patients who have recovered walk out of a healthcare centre, they expect to overcome the disease completely. However, recent alleged cases of reinfection raised concerns that the human immune system may not be able to provide self-protection against the disease for long. Moreover, some studies suggested that the infection may lead to depletion of antibodies in the system. Also Read - WHO to set up COVID-19 vaccine insurance scheme for 92 low-income countries

However, a new study published in the journal Science has reported that this antibody response correlates with the body’s ability to neutralize (kill) SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, reported IANS. According to the study, patients who were mildly or moderately ill mount a robust antibody response that is relatively stable for at least 5 months. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 80,40,203 while death toll reaches 1,20,527

Study author Florian Krammer from Mount Sinai Hospital in the US told IANS, “We have found just the opposite – that more than 90 per cent of people who were mildly or moderately ill produce antibody response strong enough to neutralize the virus, and the response is maintained for many months.” Also Read - Persistent skin problems may be another side effect of COVID-19 infection

“Uncovering the robustness of the antibody response to SARS-CoV-2, including its longevity and neutralizing effects, is critically important. This is essential for effective vaccine development,” Krammer added.

The study included the dataset of 30,082 individuals, who were screened within the Mount Sinai Health System between March and October 2020.

Another study conducted by the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tuscan found evidence about the long-lasting immunity of people who have Covid-19. The study included nearly 6,000 individuals. It was found that there was a presence of antibodies even after 5 months. In other words, immunity may remain stable for at least 5 months. While the antibodies may make you immune for 5 months, here is what you can do to boost immunity naturally.

