At a time when the whole world is fighting to ward off the novel coronavirus India has confirmed that Delhi is witnessing a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic and to tackle it testing capacity has been ramped up while micro-containment zones were being created where two or more cases are being reported. The national capital recorded 4033 coronavirus cases on Sunday taking the tally to over 6.76 lakh while the death toll mounted to 110811 with 21 new fatalities being reported according to the bulletin issued by the health department. 4th Wave Of Coronavirus In Delhi Health Minister Satyendar