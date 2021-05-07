India is currently witnessing the ferocious second wave of coronavirus with active cases rising every day from each corner of the country. On Friday India registered a staggering number of 414188 new coronavirus infection cases taking the total coronavirus tally of the country to 21491598. At a time like this experts have stated that an emergency approval of Anti-COVID nasal spray could become a ‘game changer’ for the country’s fight against the deadliest virus attack. The experts believe that an anti-COVID nasal spray can provide effective protection against the novel coronavirus and help stop the infection from taking more lives. Anti-COVID