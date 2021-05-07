At a time when the country is reeling under second wave of coronavirus which has already turned ferocious, the one thing which has shaken the health industry in India is the oxygen crisis. According to the official records, Delhi is the most hit state right now which is fighting the oxygen scarcity in the state for the treatment of the COVID-19 patients. Amid all the negativities surrounding the COVID situation in India, there is some good news coming in from Andhra Pradesh. The city police tracked a missing oxygen tanker and ensured its delivery on time, thus saving the lives of nearly 400 patients on Friday. Also Read - Covid-19: Government Shares List Of Foods To Boost Immunity

The Tanker Was Carrying 18 Tonnes Of Oxygen

A Vijayawada-bound tanker carrying 18 tonnes oxygen from Odisha went missing late Thursday. According to police, the oxygen supply was critical for nearly 400 patients undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. Hospital authorities were waiting for the tanker. Also Read - Dermatitis Reported In 2/3rd Population: Know How It Is Connected With Covid-19

However, the tracking system failed and within minutes, Vijayawada Police Commissioner alerted all the Superintendents of Police who have jurisdiction on the Odisha-Vijayawada route. All the alerted units of Andhra Pradesh Police swung into action and traced the missing tanker at a dhaba in Dharmavaram in East Godavari district. Also Read - Women With COVID-19 Pneumonia At Higher Risk Of Lung Damage: Lancet

Investigation revealed that the driver had stopped at the dhaba due to fatigue caused by the number of trips driven by him. Understanding the situation, orders were given by higher officials to the local police to ensure that an experienced home guard accompanies the driver throughout the journey and that the tanker is escorted to the destination using the ‘green channel’, as soon as possible.

Due to the proactive steps taken by the police force, the oxygen reached GGH Vijayawada on time and the patients could continue their fight against Covid-19.

India Logs Record 4,14,188 New COVID-19 Cases

With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark. The death toll has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 36,45,164 comprising 16.96 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.95 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,76,12,351, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4. According to the ICMR, 29,86,01,699 samples have been tested up to May 6 with 18,26,490 samples being tested on Thursday.