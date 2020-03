The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that there is no solid evidence of community transmission so far.

The US has become the first country to exceed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to media reports. However, the WHO website still shows 85,228 confirmed cases and 1,243 deaths in the US.

New York is the worst hit state in the US, with over 500 deaths and more than 44,000 infections. According to reports, many hospitals in the country have sounded the alarm about scarcities of drugs, medical supplies and trained staff.

As per WHO website, the total confirmed cases have reached 575,444 worldwide. The deadly virus has affected 202 countries, areas or territories and claimed 26,654 lives worldwide. Italy reported the highest casualty followed by Spain, China, Iran, France, and the US.

After the US, Italy is the second country to overtake China in terms of the number of infections, reporting more than 86,000 cases. The country reported the maximum number of deaths at 9,136.

COVID-19 cases coming closer to 1000-mark in India

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Indinears 1000-mark. As of Sunday (March 29), the country reported 979 confirmed cases. This include 867 active COVID 2019 cases, 86 cured/discharged cases and 25 deaths. On Saturday, India recorded 179 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in a single day. The union health ministry also registered six fresh deaths — one each from Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Below is the state-wise tally of total coronavirus deaths in India:

Maharashtra – 6

Gujarat – 4

Karnataka – 3

Madhya Pradesh – 2

Delhi -2

One each from Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Maharashtra is the worst hit state (183 confirmed cases), followed by Kerala (174 confirmed cases), and Karnataka (76 confirmed cases).

No community transmission so far

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that there is no solid evidence of community transmission so far. It has also refuted that there may be a possibility of community transmission.

Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at ICMR, requested people not to over-interpret things until there is a significant number of cases to indicate community transmission.

On Saturday, the central government announced Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) and asked people to contribute to the fund to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

