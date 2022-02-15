Corbevax COVID Vaccine Gets Emergency Use Authorisation For 12-18 Yrs Group: Side Effects, Doses And Others

Corbevax COVID Vaccine Gets Emergency Use Authorisation For 12-18 Yrs Group: Side Effects, Doses And More

Corbevax COVID-19 Vaccine is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. Read on to know more about this vaccine.

India's apex drug regulatory body Drugs Controller General of India's (DGCI) Subject Expert Committee has recommended granting restricted emergency use authorisation to Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax, for the age group 12 to 18 years subject to certain conditions. The government has still not taken a decision on vaccinating those aged below 15 years. NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul at a press conference recently said that the additional need for vaccination and inclusion of population for vaccination is examined constantly.

The Drugs Controller General Of India (DCGI) has already approved Corbevax, which is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19, for restricted use in an emergency situation in adults on December 28.

According to the sources, "The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the CDSCO which deliberated on the application recommended granting restricted emergency use authorization to Biological E's Corbevax for the 12 to less than 18 years age group subject to certain conditions.

Corbevax COVID-19 Vaccine - Doses Required

The vaccine makers have stated that the Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine is a two-doses vaccine that will be given in an interval of 28 days.

Possible Side Effects of Corbevax Vaccine

What will be the side effects of this vaccine? It is one question that is buzzing across the minds of many people right now. The good thing here is that the vaccine doesn't contain any kind of live component of the virus, therefore, the side effects post the vaccine shot is mild. Some of the common side effects of the Corbevax vaccine are:

Pain or swelling at the injection site Mild headache Mild fever Irritability Sweating, and Body ache

Is Mixing of Vaccines a Good Decision?

No, you should never mix the vaccines. According to the experts, the best results of the vaccines which are available in India right now can be only gained when both the shots are being taken are the same vaccine.

