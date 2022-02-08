Convalescent Plasma Therapy Safe For High Risk Children With COVID-19: Study

Convalescent plasma effective in children as well.

Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers believe that children at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 could benefit from convalescent plasma.

Convalescent plasma therapy has been used worldwide to treat acutely ill, high-risk patients with COVID-19. It uses blood collected from patients who have recovered from the disease to provide naturally generated antibodies against the virus for high-risk people. While the use of plasma early in the course of infection has been shown to prevent disease progression in adults, the safety and effectiveness of the therapy in high-risk children remain unclear. Now, a study by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers has demonstrated that convalescent plasma is safe in high-risk children infected with or exposed to the virus.

The study, published last month in the journal JCI Insight, found that SARS-CoV-2 antibodies delivered with this therapy were metabolized similarly in children, as it did in adults.

COVID-19 treatment in children

Lead author of the study Oren Gordon, a pediatric infectious disease fellow at Johns Hopkins Medicine, said that even when COVID-19 vaccine is available for all ages, there would be some immunocompromised children who won't be able to exhibit a robust immune response from the vaccine, and so it's very important to study all possible therapies to treat them. Gordon and team believe that children at high risk of developing severe SARS-CoV-2 infections could benefit from convalescent plasma.

TRENDING NOW

A recent clinical trial of more than 1,000 high risk adults conducted by Johns Hopkins Medicine, found that administration of convalescent plasma therapy early in the course of infection can decrease the risk of hospitalization by 54 per cent. However, there is limited data on the use of plasma therapy in children.

Gordon and colleagues began the new study to fill the information gap and to study whether the metabolism of COVID-19 antibodies from convalescent plasma are the same in adults and kids.

Convalescent plasma in children: Safety, efficacy, side-effects

The study, carried out between May 2020 and April 2021, included 14 children aged 3 months to 17 years who were treated at Johns Hopkins Children's Center for COVID-19. They were all considered high risk, with factors including chronic lung disease, cerebral palsy, liver failure and cancer, making them more likely to develop severe COVID-19 symptoms. They were given convalescent plasma within four days of exposure to the coronavirus, or within five days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

You may like to read

Over the two months following their transfusions, six of them were hospitalized, and the other eight remained outpatients. Three children developed a temporary rash but no further complications. No other side effects of the treatment were observed in the participants, according to the researchers.

The researchers collected their blood samples to study how their bodies metabolized the plasma.

On average, within 30 minutes after administration of plasma, the levels of antibodies in the blood of recipients reached 6.2 per cent of the antibody concentration seen in donors. Studies of adults have suggested that this antibody level of antibody is enough to protect recipients from severe COVID-19.

However, the achieved antibody levels steadily decline over 14 to 21 days after plasma transfusion. This, according to the researchers, indicates that the children did not receive lasting protection from the convalescent plasma. This also underscores the importance of selecting donor plasma with the highest possible antibody levels to ensure that antibody levels in recipients start off at a high enough level.

As the study suggests that the plasma is metabolized in both children and adults much the same way, the researchers believe convalescent plasma is similarly effective in children as well.

They also noted that antibody-based treatment should be given early in the course of a viral infection when the number of virus particles in the body is still low. Larger studies are needed for more data on effectiveness and safety, they added.

The U.S. FDA also cautions that the decision to treat a COVID-19 patient below 18 years with convalescent plasma should be based on an individualized assessment of risk and benefit.

RECOMMENDED STORIES