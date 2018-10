There are no chances of any child getting vaccine derived polio disease clarified The Ministry of Health. According to the statement released by the government, none of the samples have turned out to be positive for wild polio virus in sewage or AFP cases since the year 2011. The last wild polio virus case was reported in India, in the year 20011. The country remains polio-free and it continues to be for more than seven years. Reportedly, none of the children have been infected with polio.

The country’s ‘polio-free’ status was put under risk by at least three batches of polio vaccines which were contaminated with type 2 polio virus, as per reports. The batch had 1.5 lakh vials of the vaccine and was manufactured by a Ghaziabad based pharma company and these vials were sent to Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Polio II virus was detected in stools of children in Ghaziabad area in the beginning of this week. The ministry constituted a three-member committee to probe the matter and to detect the reason of re-introduction of this strain of eliminated polio virus. Reportedly, from the manufacturing and supply chain, the government has ordered to destroy the strain.

Availability of polio vaccine from alternate sources to implement its Routine Immunization (RI) and Pulse Polio Immunization (PPI) programme without any hindrance has been assured by the ministry.