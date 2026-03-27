Congress leaders visit Sonia Gandhi in hospital; recovering under observation

Reporting about Sonia Gandhi's health, doctors who have been taking care of her stated that there is no need to panic at the moment but the Congress leader will be monitored over the next couple of days.

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital

Following hospitalisation, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is currently recuperating and is under observation at a Delhi hospital. The news left a lot of relief to Congress workers and supporters nationwide who were worried about her health after she was admitted to undergo medical examination.

Sonia Gandhi health update

As per the latest update which was provided by the leaders of the party and the hospital Sonia Gandhi has been reported to be stable now and doctors are keeping a close watch on her health as a precautionary action. Although the medical details have not been disclosed by the hospital it is known that she was admitted because of a regular medical check-up and control over her current health condition. Doctors who have been taking care of her have reportedly stated that there is no need to panic at the moment but she will be monitored over the next couple of days more so that she can make the necessary recovery and be monitored accordingly.

Throughout the years, Sonia Gandhi has been subjected to a number of health-related complications and she has even gone to other countries to seek treatment and consult with physicians. Her medical history makes doctors tend to keep her under observation whenever she develops any health discomfort though it may be of minor nature. This has been regarded as a precautionary measure and not an emergency.

Congress leaders visit Sonia Gandhi

In the meantime, the top leaders of the Congress have paid her a visit in the hospital and have inquired about her well-being. According to party members, they too are also relieved following news that she has been responding well to treatment. Many Congress workers all over India have been sending messages of support to her on social media.

Sonia Gandhi, a long-time prominent Indian politician has appeared less in the recent years because of health issues. Nevertheless she still makes significant contribution to party decisions and strategy. Her health is frequently under close observation particularly when there is an election and significant political events.

Sonia Gandhi discharge

The doctors will probably be requested to keep on checking her vital parameters and the general health condition and then decide on her discharge. The hospital sources reported that she can be discharged soon provided her condition is stable but never before doctors are satisfied with her progress.

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At least the leadership of the Congress and party workers are relieved that Sonia Gandhi is stable and responding to the treatment. The hospital or party leaders are likely to post more information about her condition in the next few days.

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