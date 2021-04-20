Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms. After experiencing mild symptoms I've just tested positive for COVID the 50-year-old posted on Twitter. After experiencing mild symptoms I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20 2021 He tweeted After experiencing mild symptoms I've just tested positive for COVID. All those who've been in contact with me recently please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. Congress leader P. Chidambaram wished him