Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms. "After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID," the 50-year-old posted on Twitter.

He tweeted, “After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe”.

Congress leader P. Chidambaram wished him a speedy recovery: “Learned that Mr. Rahul Gandhi has tested positive and has isolated himself. Deeply concerned. I wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi demanded that the government should transfer money into the accounts of the migrants who are compelled to go back home due to the lockdown and pandemic. He tweeted in Hindi, “Migrants are again moving back, so this is the responsibility of the Union government to transfer money to their accounts. Will the government, which is blaming the public for the spread of the Covid, take such a public supportive step.”

Congress has questioned the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic. “Where has the money of Covid tax and the PM-CARES fund gone?” asked Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

On Monday, former prime minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi with a mild fever. Singh, 88, has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma center, which is a dedicated COVID facility, sources said, adding his condition is stable. Singh had taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Wishes for the speedy recovery of the Congress veteran poured in following his hospitalization.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time,” former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Former union minister P Chidambaram, chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Amarinder Singh and Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders expressed concern over Singh’s health and voiced hope that he will recover soon.

“My prayers are with Manmohan Singh ji and his family today, and my deepest respect. May he fight this scourge with all his might and get well soon,” Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Twitter

Banerjee said, “Just got the news that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji has tested positive for COVID. Sir, our thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery”.