Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, one of Sonia Gandhi’s closest political advisers, died at a hospital this morning from COVID-19 complications. He was 71. He suffered multi-organ failure, which is emerging as a common and deadly complication of the viral infection. Earlier, ex-chief minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi also passed away due to post-COVID complications. He was earlier released from hospital after testing negative for the virus that causes the deadly disease. He too suffered multi-organ failure. Also Read - COVID-19 virus survives on surfaces within thin films, says study

COVID-19, which started out as a respiratory ailment, behaves in an unpredictable manner and goes on to affect different parts of the body. SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, can cause a wide range of symptoms, from none at all to severe respiratory stress, multi-organ failure and death. Initially, it was thought that this disease was dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health condition. But gradually, it was seen that even the young are not immune to severe complications after infection. Scientists have been trying to answer the questions of why this disease affects some people more severely than others. Also Read - Possible side effects of COVID-19 vaccines you need to know

CVD, diabetes, cancer patients more likely to experience multi-organ failure

Comorbidities like cardiovascular diseases, acute pancreatitis, diabetes and cancer are the most common risk factors for severity and mortality. Experts say that the hyperinflammatory response of the body, together with the effects of severe acute respiratory syndrome on organs via angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, are the probable cause of complications of the COVID-19. In most patients, it is seen that acute respiratory distress syndrome, heart failure, kidney failure, liver damage, sepsis and multiorgan failure are the main causes of mortality. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 92,22,216 while death toll reaches 1,34,699

Reason may be dysregulated immune responses

Scientists say that dysregulated immune responses along with metabolic dysfunction can lead to multiple organ failure. Researchers reporting in ACS’ Journal of Proteome Research compared lipoproteins and metabolites in the blood of COVID-19 patients and healthy subjects, revealing signs of multi-organ damage in patients. Current diagnostic tests for COVID-19 rely on the detection of viral RNA or antibodies against the virus. Both types of tests are prone to false-negative results, as well as having other limitations. Another possible way of detecting infection could involve analyzing metabolic changes the virus causes in an infected person.

Metabolite-based diagnostic test may reveal who’s at risk

For the above mentioned study, researchers collected blood samples from 17 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 with current assays and from 25 healthy age-, sex- and body mass index-matched controls who were proven negative for current or prior SARS-CoV-2 infection with an antibody test. Then, the team analyzed the plasma lipoprotein, metabolite and amino acid levels in blood plasma with nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry. Through multivariate statistical analyses that detected differences between patients and controls, the researchers revealed a metabolic signature of SARS-CoV-2 infection involving signs of acute inflammation, liver dysfunction, diabetes and cardiovascular disease risk. The team is now validating the data in a much larger group of patients. In addition to possibly being used to develop a metabolite-based diagnostic test, these results suggest that recovered COVID-19 patients should be evaluated for increased risks for other conditions.

