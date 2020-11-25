Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel one of Sonia Gandhi's closest political advisers died at a hospital this morning from COVID-19 complications. He was 71. He suffered multi-organ failure which is emerging as a common and deadly complication of the viral infection. Earlier ex-chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi also passed away due to post-COVID complications. He was earlier released from hospital after testing negative for the virus that causes the deadly disease. He too suffered multi-organ failure. COVID-19 which started out as a respiratory ailment behaves in an unpredictable manner and goes on to affect different parts of the body.