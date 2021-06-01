In 2019, a coronavirus outbreak was first reported from the Wuhan city of China. The infection was transmitting rapidly and it soon started spreading across the world causing a new global public health crisis. Later, in March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. The virus infection is highly contagious and has led to the deaths of millions from across the globe. India currently stands at a record high of 3.29L deaths since its outbreak. Over the period of more than a year now, the virus has mutated several times — causing a major health crisis in the country. After the deadly first wave in 2020, India is currently reeling under the second wave of coronavirus. To win the fight against the deadly virus disease, India began administering COVID-19 vaccines on 16 January 2021. But, what vaccines are available for the Indians? How do they work? Let’s understand everything. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Delhi Records Lowest Positivity Rate Of Less Than 1 Per Cent Since March 19

COVID-19 Vaccines Available In India

With the spike in the number of daily cases in India, a third coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in the country. Russia's Sputnik V has been called safe for use by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). According to the experts, Sputnik V works in a way similar to the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab which is being made in India as Covishield.

What Do We Know About Sputnik V?

Sputnik V was the first Covid-19 vaccine to be registered in the world. How effective is it? Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V has been found 91.6% effective against the novel coronavirus. The trials have shown that the vaccine is able of creating active immunization to prevent the deadly coronavirus infection. The vaccine is effective with two doses of 0.5 ml each with an interval of 21 days.

When can we expect Sputnik V available in India? According to the reports, Delhi is likely to get the Russian-manufactured Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V after June 20. Speaking to the press on the availability of Sputnik V, the chief minister said, “We have been assured that after June 20, we will get some doses. Sputnik V vaccine is not being produced domestically so far. Right now they are importing the vaccine and will start manufacturing in August. A part of the doses imported from Russia will be provided to Delhi.”

What Do We Know About Covaxin?

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was given nod for restricted emergency use authorization by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The vaccine maker stated that Covaxin is made of an inactivated vaccine, which means the vaccine is made up of the coronavirus which has been killed and has no longer the capability to cause severe infection. When you take the vaccine, immune cells recognize the virus — as it is already in an active form. After recognizing the virus attack, the immune cells trigger their responses.

What Do We Know About Covishield?

Covishield is the coronavirus vaccine that is made in India by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). Here are the details about the vaccine which was released by the Serum Institute:

Anyone who is suffering from a serious allergic reaction during its first dose must ignore the second dose or consult a physician.

What are the ingredients of the vaccine? The vaccine consists of: L-Histidine, L- Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Magnesium chloride hexahydrate, Polysorbate 80, Ethanol, Sucrose, Sodium chloride, and Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA).

Side Effects Of COVID-19 Vaccines

It is very important to note that side effects post COVID-19 vaccination are not always fatal. Here are some of the common side effects — headaches, itching, feverish feeling, joint pain and muscle pain.

However, if one suffers from major side effects after getting the vaccine jab, he/she must consult a physician immediately. Here are some of the uncommon side effects — abdominal pain, dizzy feeling, decreased appetite, enlarged lymph nodes, excessive sweating, itchy skin, or rashes.

Amid the ferocious second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic — which has wreaked havoc across the country, the Government of India had allowed vaccination for all above the age of 18 years from 1 May 2021. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has so far inoculated as many as 21,60,46,638 people from across the states.