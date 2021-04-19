Amid a sudden spike in the number of active cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Monday decided that Delhi will be under complete curfew from tonight to next Monday morning. On Sunday, the city recorded the highest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent — meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive. Delivering more bad news in an unprecedented public health crisis sweeping not just Delhi but the entire nation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said less than 100 ICU beds are available in hospitals in the capital. According to the reports, authorities reported 161 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours. A day ago, 24,375 COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths were reported in the city. Also Read - Delhi COVID-19 situation critical Kejriwal seeks centre’s help as surge continue amid restrictions

Kejriwal’s Letter To The Centre

As the situation turned serious every passing hour, Kejriwal shot off letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal urging them to ramp up bed capacity in central government-run hospitals and to ensure “uninterrupted” supply of medical oxygen. “The COVID situation has become very serious in Delhi. There is a huge shortage of beds and oxygen. I request that at least 7,000 out of 10,000 beds in central government hospitals in Delhi be reserved for COVID patients and oxygen be immediately provided in Delhi,” he wrote in the letter to PM Modi. Also Read - Delhi Weekend Curfew: What Is Allowed And What Is Not - Everything To Know

Scarcity Of Hospital Beds For The COVID Patients

Currently, only 1,800 of 10,000 central government hospital beds are reserved for COVID-19 patients, he said. Kejriwal cited that less than 100 ICU beds are available in Delhi now and said he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday morning and stressed the need for beds for COVID patients. Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said Delhi is facing an “acute shortage” of oxygen for COVID-19 patients and alleged the quota of the city has been “diverted” to other states. In his letter to Goyal, the Delhi CM urged him to ensure an “uninterrupted” supply of 700MT of oxygen on daily basis and restore the supply of 140MT of oxygen by a supplier INOX. Also Read - 4th Coronavirus Wave: Delhi Becomes Worst Hit COVID State With 13,468 Fresh Cases In 24 Hours

Weekend Curfew In Delhi

Last week, the Delhi government decided to impose a weekend curfew amid the spike in the number of cover cases in the state. On the second day of the weekend curfew, most of the shops in the city, barring those selling essential items, medicines, vegetables and fruits, remained closed while roads wore a deserted look.

With the fresh cases, the national capital’s cumulative tally has risen to 8,53,460. The death toll stands at 12,121, according to the latest bulletin. A total of 85,620 tests, including 56,015 RT-PCR tests and 29,605 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said. So far, over 7.66 lakh patients have recovered in Delhi, it added. The number of active cases in the city increased to 74,941 from 69,799 the day before, the bulletin stated.

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with around 25 lakh cases being added in just 15 days, while active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark. The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,50,61,919 with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 coronavirus infections.

(With inputs from Agencies)