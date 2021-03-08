In a recent development the Delhi government has said that they are working on a budgetary allocation where vaccination against Covid-19 will be provided free of cost to city residents at Delhi government-run public hospitals. The special allocation for vaccination would be presented by the government in Budget 2021-22 in the Assembly which will be in session from Monday onwards. The government is expected to allocate funds for free vaccines to all people in the third phase of vaccination at its hospitals in Delhi said a government source. It will be (free) for those who would fall under the next