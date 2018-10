Common cold can be extremely annoying to deal with and can put you out of action for several days. This time when you get a common cold, try these magical home remedies o get instant relief from common cold.

Chew tulsi or holy basil leaves: These contain biologically active compounds that help your immune system to react against pathogens and speed up recovery. It also has essential oils like camphene, eugenol and cineole that relieve chest congestion and loosen mucus and expel the phlegm from the chest. Tulsi also has antibacterial properties that prevent further development of bacterial respiratory infections.

Inhale the scent of ajwain seeds: Carom seeds or ajwain are known for their antioxidants content that fights inflammation and gives relief from cold and sinusitis. For inhaling ajwain, all you need to do is dry roast a few teaspoons of ajwain till they give out a strong fragrance. Put the seeds in a clean cotton cloth and tie it to make a potli. Now, inhale the fumes of the seeds by keeping the potli close to your nose. Do this for 10 – 15 minutes or till you feel the pungent fragrance of the seeds. Repeat the process for three to four times a day to get rid of a cold in a day or two.

Take sendha namak steam: Just add a few teaspoons of rock salt in boiling water and dissolve it. Then put your head over this hot sendha namak water mixture and cover yourself with a thick napkin to inhale the fumes. The steam will help clear your nasal passage and throat and reduce the inflammation. Rock salt also has antioxidants which help in flushing out free radicals from the body and up your immunity. It also helps clear out the bacteria causing sinusitis or common cold.