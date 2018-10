Very soon Alzheimer’s patients may get a new drug as preliminary tests of a newly found drug has shown promising results, according to a team of researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). They highlighted that this drug, called ALI6 was experimented on primary neurons of mouse that gave hopeful outcome.

Lin Jiang, a Chinese assistant professor of neurology, reportedly said: ““The next step is to test it in Alzheimer’s disease model mouse. After a successful animal test, we plan to move to human clinical trial.” According to the experts, one hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease, a debilitating disorder marked by memory deficits and general cognitive impairment and decline, is a protein on the brain cell surface that leads to widespread cell deaths.

Experts define Alzheimer’s disease as progressive mental deterioration that can occur in middle or old age, due to generalized degeneration of the brain. It is the commonest cause of premature senility. Some of the common symptoms of this condition include repetitive questions or conversations, misplacing personal belongings, forgetting events or appointments, getting lost on a familiar route, impairment to reasoning, complex tasking and exercising of judgement or declined visuospatial abilities that are not die to eye sight related problems.