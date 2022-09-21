BREAKING: Comedian Raju Srivastava Dies At 58, Confirms Family

Comedian Raju Srivastava Dies At 58

Raju Srivastava suffered a massive heart attack while he was working out at a gym in South Delhi on 10 August, 2022.

Famous comedian and actor Raju Srivastava died at the age of 58 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. The actor suffered a massive heart attack while he was working out at a gym in South Delhi on 10 August 2022. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. However, his condition remained unstable for a week. According to the doctors, the actor's brain was not responding and was kept on life support towards the end.

Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirms his family. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/kJqPvOskb5 ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

Raju Srivastava was on a life support system at AIIMS, Delhi. The comedian regained consciousness after 15 days on ventilator support. However, on September 1, after he ran a fever as high as 100 degrees, he was put on ventilator support again.

Raju Srivastava has been a part of the entertainment industry since the 80s. He has acted in movies like Aamdani Athanni Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Main Prem ki Diwani Hoon and Bombay to Goa, to name a few.

'You Will Be Missed': Condolences Pour In For Late Comedian

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who made everyone laugh, breathed his last in Delhi's AIIMS. He was hospitalized for 42 days after suffering a massive heart attack while he was working out at a gym in the city. The news has broken several hearts. Take a look at some of the tweets:

Heartbreaking... Friend, well-wisher, neighbour #RajuSrivastava ji, you will be missed... Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/DYoIZM1F88 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 21, 2022

Saddened by the demise of noted comedian Shri #RajuSrivastava. He was a pioneer in the field of stand-up comedy who made the entire country laugh. His keen observation and great sense of comic timing will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/9UoaUfnuKE P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) September 21, 2022

