Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

BREAKING: Comedian Raju Srivastava Dies At 58, Confirms Family

Comedian Raju Srivastava Dies At 58

Raju Srivastava suffered a massive heart attack while he was working out at a gym in South Delhi on 10 August, 2022.

Written by Satata Karmakar |Updated : September 21, 2022 11:12 AM IST

Famous comedian and actor Raju Srivastava died at the age of 58 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. The actor suffered a massive heart attack while he was working out at a gym in South Delhi on 10 August 2022. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. However, his condition remained unstable for a week. According to the doctors, the actor's brain was not responding and was kept on life support towards the end.

Raju Srivastava was on a life support system at AIIMS, Delhi. The comedian regained consciousness after 15 days on ventilator support. However, on September 1, after he ran a fever as high as 100 degrees, he was put on ventilator support again.

Also Read

More News

Raju Srivastava has been a part of the entertainment industry since the 80s. He has acted in movies like Aamdani Athanni Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Main Prem ki Diwani Hoon and Bombay to Goa, to name a few.

'You Will Be Missed': Condolences Pour In For Late Comedian

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who made everyone laugh, breathed his last in Delhi's AIIMS. He was hospitalized for 42 days after suffering a massive heart attack while he was working out at a gym in the city. The news has broken several hearts. Take a look at some of the tweets:

Total Wellness is now just a click away.

Follow us on