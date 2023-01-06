live

Cold Wave Kills 25 In UP’s Kanpur; Measles Claim 3 Lives In City

The deaths were primarily due to heart attack and brain stroke

The cold wave in Uttar Pradesh and neighboring places is becoming dangerous every passing day. Around 25 people in Kanpur succumbed to death in Kanpur on Thursday. The deaths were primarily due to heart attack and brain stroke. Reportedly, seventeen died before they could get any medical aid.

According to doctors, the sudden increase in blood pressure and blood clotting is the cause behind the surge in heart attacks and brain attacks.

As per the Cardiology Institute, around 723 heart patients came to the emergency and OPD on Thursday. About 41 patients were in critical condition and were admitted and around 15 patients were brought dead to the emergency room.

Experts have warned that heart attacks during cold weather are not restricted to the elderly but can also affect youngsters.

In another incident, three unvaccinated children in a family died after contracting measles. The children reportedly passed away in a span of three weeks. The deceased were from a village in Kanpur (Danigarhi village, Unnao). Around 35 more children have developed similar symptoms and three among them have been hospitalized due to critical conditions.

