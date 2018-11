Singer Cheryl Tweedy loves using coconut oil for everything from hair care to moisturising and says it is “everything” to her.

“My beauty routine has become so pared back since becoming a mother, you just don’t have time for it. Your time becomes so reduced that you definitely have to start getting rid of beauty hacks, they just become non-existent.

“That’s probably why coconut oil is everything to me. I use it everywhere, literally, hair to toes, on my body, in the bath, I eat it, everything!” Tweedy told Glamour magazine.

The 35-year-old singer, who has a 20-month-old son Bear with her ex-partner Liam Payne, has issued advice to other mothers saying sleep is crucial, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Sleep when the baby sleeps! I used to do that for the first couple of months – just nap with him.

“I also used to try and keep on top of the steriliser and all that as much as possible so it didn’t build up because then that’s painful. Also, get your husband to cook!, she added.

Source: IANS