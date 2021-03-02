The new and updated Co-WIN portal opened for registration yesterday. This is an online app for monitoring COVID-19 vaccine delivery in India in real time. Senior citizens and those above the age of 45 with comorbidities had to self-register via the portal or app only on Monday. However, according to reports, only 8 per cent of those who tried to get the COVID vaccine appointment on Co-WIN site or app were able to do so. This was revealed by a Local Circles survey. The first question in the poll asked citizens “How did you or your family’s registration with Co-WIN site/app for Covid vaccination work?” 13 per cent said “failed to access the site/app”, 50 per cent said “OTP/SMS registration didn’t work”, 29 per cent said “registration worked but no appointments were showing”. Also Read - Bihar to get free COVID-19 vaccination, even at private hospitals: CM Nitish Kumar

Only 8 per cent citizens registered successfully

Notably, only 8 per cent of citizens said that they were able to book the appointments successfully on the app. The aggregate responses of citizens in the poll indicated that 92 per cent of citizens faced issues with Co-WIN website or app for registering to avail of the vaccine, on the first day of the second round of vaccination drive that commenced on March 1. Also Read - Registration on Co-WIN 2.0 portal for COVID-19 vaccination to open at 9 am today, here's what you need to know

Survey reveals more people willing to take the vaccine now

The survey results indicate that 64 per cent citizens are ready to have their qualifying family members get the vaccine, either at a government or private hospitals. This means that in the aftermath of 45 days since the inoculation drive began, the percentage of citizens willing to take the vaccine goes up from 38 per cent to 64 per cent, and only 36 per cent citizens are now hesitant to take it. The last Local Circles vaccine hesitancy survey released on February 19, 2021, indicated that 50 per cent of citizens were still hesitant to COVID-19 vaccine immediately. As more people started to take the jab, amid the decline in the coronavirus caseloads, hesitancy amongst citizens has reduced to some degree. This week, the percentage of hesitant citizens stands at 36 per cent. Also Read - Gurugram apartment declared containment zone after 20 tested positive for COVID-19

But glitches can lead to delay

With the Prime Minister taking the jab and COVID-19 vaccination commencing at private hospitals, vaccine hesitancy has now dropped to 36 per cent. However, the worrying factor is that of glitches being reported on Co-WIN website and mobile application at the time of registration to avail of the vaccine for the qualified members. As indicated by the poll, 92 per cent of those who tried to get the Covid-19 vaccine appointment on Co-WIN site or app could not do so. Citizens have cited these issues with Co-WIN website or application as major deterrent to avail of the facility and some have compared it to IRCTC Tatkal Ticket booking in its early days.

(With inputs from IANS)