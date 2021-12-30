Cloth Masks May Not Be Effective Against Omicron, Wear N95 Or 3-Ply Surgical Mask : Experts

As Omicron can spread much faster than previous COVID-19 variants, mask-wearing is more important right now. But the quality of a mask also matters a lot.

Earlier this month, some experts had predicted that the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus will spread rapidly in India. It appears to be happening now. The total number of Omicron infections in the country have reached 961, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today (December 30). At 263, Delhi recorded the maximum Omicron cases, followed by Maharashtra at 252, Gujarat 97, Rajasthan 69, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62. Despite the daily rise in Covid-19 cases, very few people are complying with mask-wearing norms, and many are wearing a face mask incorrectly. You're also not safe, if you're still wearing a cloth face mask.

Experts are saying that cloth masks may not be effective against the omicron variant and that people should now start wearing N95 respirators or 3-ply surgical masks.

Why should you go for N95 respirators or 3-ply surgical masks?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), N95 respirators can filter up to 95 per cent of air droplets and particles. Usually, these masks are worn by health care workers and first responders.

Compared to N95 respirators, 3-ply surgical masks are looser-fitting masks. But wearing a 3-ply surgical mask can help prevent contact with infected droplets in the air better than a cloth mask.

COVID-19 is airborne, and a simple cloth mask is not going to help you, said Leana Wen, MD, an emergency doctor and public health professor at George Washington University.

We need better masks for protection against the novel coronavirus and its variants whether it's Delta, Alpha or Omicron, she stated.

Mask-wearing is paramount right now

Wen recommends double masking, for example wearing a well-fitting cloth mask on top of a surgical mask for additional protection. In high-risk settings like crowded restaurants and busy commuter trains, she suggests wearing an an N95, KN95, or KF94. If you find wearing an N95 mask extremely uncomfortable, at least you should wear a 3-ply surgical mask, she said.

N95 mask can also protect you against air pollution

Studies have linked air pollution with worse COVID-19 outcomes, severe illness, even increasing deaths among patients. Wearing N95 masks can provide higher protection against both Covid-19 and increasing air pollution.

Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director and Senior Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, Apollo Hospitals also said that a fabric mask is not ideal from a pollution standpoint. Those who have a history of allergies, asthma, bronchitis, or any other respiratory problem, should use an N95 mask, he said in an interview with media.

Dr Faheem Younus, chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Maryland, had earlier said using N95 or KN95 masks is the best way to deal with an airborne infection including COVID-19, which is predominantly transmitted through the air.

Moreover, different types of cloths used in masks has different level of filtration. So, experts prefer N95 masks over cloth masks.

