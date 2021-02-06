Climate change may have influenced the outbreaks of the novel coronavirus as well as the 2002-03 SARS pandemic virus suggests a new study which says the global crisis triggered by the release of greenhouse gasses likely altered the distribution of bat species that carry these pathogens. The study published in the journal Science of The Total Environment noted that the southern Chinese Yunnan province and neighbouring regions in Myanmar and Laos form a global hotspot of climate change-driven increase in bat richness. Coronavirus And Bats Present In The Area - Know The Relation According to the scientists including those from