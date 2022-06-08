Singapore On Alert Over Surge In Dengue Cases: Climate Change May Be The Culprit

Singapore is facing a dengue emergency as it grapples with an outbreak of the seasonal disease that has come unusually early this year. Experts say that the outbreak has been made worse by recent extreme weather.

Dengue outbreak in Singapore has come earlier than compared to previous years. The entire country is grappling with this seasonal disease recording more than 11,ooo cases this year alone. There were cases in 2021 as well but 2022 has broken last years record. Usually dengue outbreak in Singapore happens during its peak dengue season. But the difference this year is that the outbreak has started much earlier than predicted and has surpassed last years number. The increasing number of cases is not just a concern for Singapore but for the entire world, especially countries which experience tropical climate. Tropical climates are the ideal environment for dengue mosquitoes to breed and spread. the outbreak in Singapore could very well spread to other tropical countries. A lot of Indian states are also facing such outbreaks recently. Reports and researches suggest that global climate change could be an establishing factor of such untimely outbreaks and it is very likely that this will become a common and widespread phenomena in the coming years. Singapore's Minister for Home Affairs Desmond Tan said that cases are indeed rising at an alarming rate and It's an urgent emergency phase that the state needs to deal with.

Experts say that the outbreak in Singapore has been made worse by recent extreme weather and its problem could be a harbinger of what is to come elsewhere as more countries experience prolonged hot weather spells and thundery showers that help to spread both the mosquitoes and the virus they carry. The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a global dengue report in January 2022 that the disease is now endemic in more than 100 countries. It is important to note that cases had increased 30-fold in the last 50 years.



Climate Change Is Exacerbating The Spread Of Dengue

Experts research on past predictive modelling studies have shown that climate change is likely to make things worse in the world.

Global warming due to climate change will eventually expand the geographical areas in which mosquitoes usually thrive

The length of dengue transmission season is also likely to increase due to climate change.

Experts stated that Singapore's dengue surge is the result of multiple factors like:

The recent warm, wet weather

Changing climatic conditions

Dominant virus strain