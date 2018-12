Obesity may just get cured soon. “Dirt” may prove to be a possible cure for the lifestyle disease. Tahnee Denning, a UniSA and PhD candidate found out that clay materials may reduce fat droplets in the gut by soaking them up.

During her study, she observed that instead of breaking the fat droplets to release the drugs the dirt material attracted the fat droplets and soaked them up into their particle structure.

The clay used exhibited a surprising side effect by not letting the fat get absorbed back in the body and ensured that it passes through the digestive system.

Denning was quoted as saying that the clays unique behaviour immediately indicated towards a potential cure for Obesity.

Denning’s research’s aim was to understand the effects of montmorillonite, a natural clay material found in dirt, and laponite, a synthetic clay, in rats feeding on a high-fat diet.

The results found out that the clay materials delivered better weight loss effects in comparison with orlistat and the engineered clay formulations.

Clay has good ability to soak up fats that can be found in the foods people eat, whereas orlistat can block up to 30 per cent of dietary fat digestion and absorption. Now they are looking to develop a synergist approach to cure obesity using both clay and orlistat.