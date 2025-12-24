Class 11 Student Dies After Years of Junk Food Diet: Doctors Warn of Silent Health Crisis Among Teens

A 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha died at AIIMS Delhi after severe health complications linked to excessive junk food consumption, raising concerns over fast food addiction among teenagers.

A 16 year old student died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, Delhi, after experiencing acute health problems that were allegedly caused by excessive and continuous junk food intake. The tragic event has had a triggering effect on unhealthy eating patterns among adolescents and the consequences on their health over a long period.As mentioned, the student of Class 11 had come to have a great taste towards fast food products, including burgers, pizza, instant noodles and fried snacks and has avoided home cooked meals to a great extent. In the course of time, this unhealthy diet started to influence her health. Her main complaints began in September, when she began complaining of chronic abdominal pain, weakness, and discomfort.

Her family first took her to a private hospital in Moradabad, where doctors found out that she had severe intestinal injury such as perforations and adhesions. Healthcare professionals allegedly associated the disorder with nutritional imbalance after many years due to unhealthy eating habits.

Death Cause And Medical Findings

On November 30, the teenager was subjected to surgery at the private hospital to fix the damage to the intestines. Even though her condition improved temporarily after the procedure, she started to get complications once again. Her health made her condition worsen, and doctors recommended that she be transferred to AIIMS Delhi so that she could receive specialised medical care.In AIIMS, she was under close medical supervision. But it was observed that doctors, her body was so much weak after a long period of nutritional deficiencies and that healing was a difficult task despite intensive care.

It has been reported that the teenager developed cardiac failure that was caused by excessive weakness and problems caused by intestinal damage. Despite the treatment, she died in the hands of medical practitioners even after medical intervention. Initial indications are that the junk food was a major contributor to the destruction of her digestive system and general health due to excessive consumption. Granted, the health risks of junk food are growing among teenagers, as well.

Overall,according to health experts, the case brings out the risks of unregulated fast food intake by kids and adolescents. The junk food normally contains a lot of salt and sugar, unhealthy fats and preservatives and on the other hand, it is deficient in nutrients like fibre, vitamins and minerals.Medical experts caution that excessive consumption may cause digestive complications, immunosuppression, obesity, heart complications, and metabolic complications.